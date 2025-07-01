FDA expands digital reforms with real-time ownership clearance for housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday launched real-time issuance of property ownership clearance certificates across all 17 residential colonies under its jurisdiction, expanding a digitized initiative aimed at providing quick and efficient public services.

The announcement was made by FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry during a briefing attended by Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director Information Technology Yasir Ejaz Chatha, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the session, the DG FDA said the authority is committed to minimizing delays and providing relief to applicants through technology-driven reforms. “FDA is committed to provide relief to the applicants for various services in the shortest possible time,” he said.

He explained that a phase-wise rollout of the real-time certification system had already begun and had now been extended to all 17 regulated residential colonies. The upgraded system enables the immediate issuance of ownership clearance certificates after online verification and fee payment, eliminating the need for applicants to make repeated visits.

“Now the FDA is capable of issuing these certificates in real-time for properties in all 17 controlled residential colonies,” the DG said, adding that FDA is leading in Punjab in implementing such real-time solutions.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to digitize records and improve service delivery through modern reforms. Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chatha briefed the meeting on ongoing developments to support the FDA’s digital transformation.

Looking ahead, the DG FDA revealed that the next phase will focus on enabling real-time issuance of town planning reports, for which preparatory work is already underway. He also directed the IT department to ensure seamless operations and emphasized that no disruptions should occur during the transition to this updated system.

“Future initiatives will allow property owners to obtain these certificates online from the comfort of their homes when needed,” Chaudhry said, reaffirming FDA’s commitment to making services more accessible for citizens.