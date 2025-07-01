Federal employees given July 25 deadline to submit their asset declarations 

The Establishment Division has set a deadline of July 25 for officers and employees of all federal ministries and divisions to submit their financial asset statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

According to a news report, the asset declarations must be made using a form provided by the Establishment Division, which will include details of both movable and immovable property. Failure to comply with the directive will result in strict penalties, including misconduct charges and suspension of promotions.

All officers and employees are required to submit their asset declarations using the form available on the Establishment Division’s website.

Officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Administrative Service, Secretariat Group, and Management Group will submit their declarations directly to the Establishment Division by July 25. Officers posted in provinces must also send their declarations directly to avoid delays.

Declarations for all other groups and cadres will be kept by their respective ministries and divisions. These ministries and divisions must send a certification of compliance to the Establishment Division by September 25, 2025.