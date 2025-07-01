Govt launches Rs 50,000 interest-free loan scheme for railway porters under reform drive

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday announced a comprehensive welfare initiative aimed at empowering Pakistan Railways porters (coolies) and low-grade employees, as part of broader structural reforms to revamp the institution.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the scheme at Lahore Railway Station, the minister said the government is committed to overhauling the Pakistan Railways by introducing reforms that not only modernize operations but also restore the dignity and rights of its workforce. “We are determined to revamp railways and improve lives of those who serve it,” Abbasi stated.

The welfare programme, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Railways and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance, will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 50,000 to registered porters. Those with a minimum of two years of service will be eligible, and the loans will be repayable in 20 monthly installments.

A unique component of the scheme is a death coverage benefit: by contributing an extra 1% above their monthly installment, porters will be covered by a death insurance plan offered by Pakistan Railways.

Abbasi also announced that Rs 4 million has been allocated for the welfare of Railway Police constables from Grade 1 to 5, and that porters at major stations—including Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, and Khanewal—will benefit from this new financial support initiative.

He emphasized accountability and public ownership of railway resources, stating that luxury saloons will no longer be used for personal or unofficial purposes. “Railway officers will use these facilities for inspection only, not for joyrides. These are public assets and should be made available to the public on rent,” he said.

As part of the modernization agenda, Abbasi said that locally manufactured coaches using Chinese technology will be introduced.

Reflecting on national affairs, the minister credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with pulling the country back from the brink of default during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. “When the PDM took over, many called it a political mistake. But someone had to step forward to save the country, and we did,” he said. “Our armed forces gave a historic response to enemy attacks that the world will remember.”

Also speaking at the event, Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib hailed porters as “unsung heroes who carry the burdens of society.” He announced that in the first phase, 150 registered porters would receive Rs 50,000 each from an initial fund of Rs 4 million, to help cover family expenses, educational needs, or invest in small business ventures.

Dr Saqib noted that Akhuwat has already disbursed over Rs 300 billion in interest-free loans to more than 4 million families, and this new partnership with Pakistan Railways would serve as the foundation of a national support network for railway workers.

“If a porter’s son or daughter passes intermediate and wants to pursue computer training, we will provide free three-month computer courses,” he added. He clarified that only porters officially registered with Pakistan Railways for at least two years will qualify under the agreement.

Dr Saqib concluded by reaffirming Akhuwat’s mission to promote sustainable empowerment and restore economic dignity to railway porters across the country.