Govt unveils plan to expand Gwadar Port’s capacity, introduce ferry service to GCC countries

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday revealed a strategic initiative to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing additional shipping lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pakistan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in Islamabad. The minister stated that this initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance regional connectivity and position Gwadar as a key transshipment and logistics hub in the Arabian Sea.

Chaudhry emphasized that with Gwadar Port now fully operational, the government is focused on accelerating its integration into international maritime networks to increase its commercial activity. “The goal is to facilitate trade with Central Asia and the Middle East, reduce pressure on existing ports, and improve cargo handling efficiency,” he said.

The plan includes the introduction of new shipping routes aimed at enhancing the movement of goods through Gwadar, thereby bolstering Pakistan’s position in regional trade. Furthermore, the government has proposed a ferry service that will provide direct maritime links to GCC countries, offering an affordable and efficient transport option for both passengers and cargo. This service is expected to benefit expatriate communities and traders while contributing to tourism and local economic growth in Balochistan.

Chaudhry also highlighted the importance of improving supporting infrastructure and attracting private sector participation, especially in areas like ship services, hospitality, and transportation.

The maritime ministry is currently in discussions with shipping companies, maritime authorities, and port operators to finalize the technical, legal, and logistical frameworks for these initiatives. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the full potential of Gwadar Port as a strategic asset for Pakistan and the region.