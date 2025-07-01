Sign inSubscribe
Large Taxpayers Office Karachi achieves record Rs3.5 trillion revenue in FY25

Historic collection includes Rs184.7 billion in a single day and a 29% annual growth, with income tax as the highest contributor

By News Desk

The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has reached a significant milestone in revenue generation by collecting Rs3.5 trillion in the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 29% growth from the previous year’s Rs2.515 trillion. This performance marks one of the highest annual revenue figures in the office’s history.

Monthly collections for June 2025 also reached Rs449.05 billion, showing a 48% increase compared to June 2024, when the collection was Rs302.83 billion.

In a record-setting achievement, LTO Karachi collected Rs184.7 billion in a single day, setting a new benchmark for the office’s performance. 

A breakdown of the revenue figures showed that income tax was the largest contributor, totaling Rs1.818 trillion, followed by sales tax at Rs1.301 trillion and federal excise duties at Rs222.2 billion.

LTO Karachi officials credited their team for this success, highlighting the collaborative effort that led to these unprecedented results, which reflect the office’s enhanced capacity and systematic approach to tax collection.

News Desk
News Desk

