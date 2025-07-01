Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Tariff Commission imposes 40.47% anti-dumping duty on Galvalume steel to protect local industry

Decision targets circumvention of anti-dumping duties and aims to support Pakistan’s steel manufacturers

By News Desk

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has imposed a 40.47% anti-dumping duty on Galvalume steel imports, marking a significant move to safeguard Pakistan’s domestic steel industry. 

The decision, aimed at curbing market distortions, comes after exporters were found circumventing previous anti-dumping measures on galvanized steel by slightly altering the product.

The NTC’s action follows its first-ever anti-circumvention investigation, which found that Galvalume steel, coated with a mixture of zinc and aluminum, was essentially the same as galvanized steel but not initially covered under anti-dumping duties. 

This modification allowed foreign exporters to bypass the tariffs imposed on galvanized steel, which had been set between 6.09% and 40.47% in 2017.

The decision is hailed as a milestone in Pakistan’s trade remedy efforts, with industry leaders praising it as a victory for fair competition and rule-based trade. The imposition of the new duty aims to close the loophole that allowed the circumvention, ensuring that the local steel industry no longer suffers from reduced market share and suppressed prices.

The NTC’s investigation, which covered steel products with a thickness between 0.15 mm to 2.75 mm, found that Galvalume products had the same physical and chemical characteristics and production methods as the previously targeted galvanized steel. 

The commission’s findings confirmed that these products were undermining the effectiveness of trade remedies, leading to further injury to the domestic market.

Industry officials expressed satisfaction with the NTC’s ruling, emphasizing that it will provide relief to key local steel manufacturers. They said that the imposition of this duty is expected to protect local sales volumes, counteract unfair imports, and reinforce Pakistan’s commitment to enforcing international trade laws.

Previous article
Large Taxpayers Office Karachi achieves record Rs3.5 trillion revenue in FY25
Next article
Trump signs order lifting financial sanctions on Syria, White House says
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.