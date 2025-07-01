Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan delegation in Washington to finalise trade deal, address tariff concerns with US

Talks focus on reducing import tariffs and expanding trade relations, with discussions set to conclude this week

By Monitoring Desk

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Washington on Monday to finalise a trade agreement with the United States, addressing tensions over high import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Led by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paal, the delegation is scheduled to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and senior officials from other relevant departments. 

Ongoing talks, which have been underway for over a month, are expected to conclude this week, following a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the Finance Ministry.

Dawn reported, quoting Pakistani officials involved in the talks, that the discussions are focused on reciprocal tariffs as part of a broader effort to “reset economic ties,” especially in light of changing geopolitical dynamics. The finance ministry also noted that a long-term strategic and investment partnership is being explored.

Pakistan is currently facing a 29% tariff on exports to the US, although the country had a $3 billion trade surplus with the US in 2024. To address the trade imbalance and tariff pressures, Pakistan has proposed increasing imports of American goods, including crude oil, and expanding investment opportunities for US firms, particularly in Pakistan’s mining sector.

The finance ministry stated that both sides have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations and are committed to concluding them next week.

According to the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the Trump administration is negotiating trade deals with 18 “important trading partners,” expecting to finalize several agreements in the coming weeks. While the July 9 deadline has been set, Bessent indicated a more flexible timeline, possibly extending the process through Labor Day.

