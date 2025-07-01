Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s knitwear exports to China rise 11% in first five months of 2025

Zero-tariff access under CPFTA-II boosts apparel trade amid winterwear demand

Knitwear industry


Pakistan’s exports of knitted and crocheted garments to China rose by 11% year-on-year during the first five months of 2025, reaching $4.3 million compared to $3.87 million during the same period last year, according to official trade figures from China Customs, as reported by China Economic Net on Tuesday.

The rise reflects Pakistan’s growing footprint in China’s competitive mid-range apparel market, particularly in winter clothing categories such as jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, and waistcoats. Industry experts attribute this increase to advancements in cotton-blended knitwear manufacturing and better compliance with Chinese quality and environmental standards.

According to Mohammad Azhar, a Lahore-based trade analyst, recent upgrades in production processes, especially in dyeing and finishing techniques, have enabled Pakistani exporters to better cater to Chinese consumer preferences for comfortable and durable winter garments.

The bulk of Pakistan’s knitwear exports are entering China through eastern coastal provinces, with Jiangsu accounting for over $2.79 million of the total in January–May 2025. Zhejiang and Henan provinces also featured prominently in import volumes. A large portion of demand is being driven by e-commerce and private-label apparel businesses looking for affordable sourcing alternatives.

Pakistan benefits from zero-duty access under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II), a key factor that provides Pakistani exporters with a pricing advantage over regional competitors, said Ghulam Qadir, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Counsellor in China.

Despite the recent gains, stakeholders caution that sustained growth will depend on further product diversification and innovation in design. Azhar noted that China’s apparel market is witnessing a surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textiles. He emphasized that investment in recycled yarn technology and adherence to green textile standards could help Pakistan tap into the high-end segment of the Chinese market.

With the winter season approaching and existing momentum in place, experts believe that Pakistan’s knitwear exports are likely to maintain their upward trajectory in the latter half of the year.

