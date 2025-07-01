PM Shehbaz hails PSX record as sign of growing investor confidence

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s business community and investors for their strong support, as the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the historic 127,000 mark — its highest level ever — on the opening day of the new fiscal year.

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development, calling it a positive signal for the country’s economy. “The new fiscal year has begun with good news and a significant development in the economic field, which is very propitious,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the record-breaking rise in the KSE-100 Index was evidence that confidence in the economy and in government policies was continuously gaining strength. “The Stock Market 100 Index reaching its highest level is a manifestation of the fact that the confidence of the business community and investors in the country’s economy and government policies is strengthening and stabilizing with each passing day,” he stated.

Reflecting on the previous fiscal year, Prime Minister Shehbaz noted that the economy had demonstrated gradual and consistent recovery, crediting this improvement to the government’s economic strategy. “The new fiscal year will prove to be a milestone in the journey towards improving the country’s economy,” he added.

He also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to create a more business-friendly environment and to extend greater support to investors. “The government is making efforts to promote the best business environment and provide more facilities to investors. I pay tribute to the government’s economic team for this success,” the prime minister concluded.