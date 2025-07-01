PSX KSE-100 Index hits record high, rising by 2.05% to 128,199.42

Sign inSubscribe
By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started fiscal year 2025-26 with a strong performance, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index reached an all-time high on Tuesday. The index saw positive momentum throughout the session, closing at 128,199.42 points, up by 2,572.11 points or 2.05%.

The rise in the index was fueled by buying activity in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and power generation firms. Major index-heavy stocks such as HUBCO, MARI, PRL, POL, MCB, MEBL, and NBP also traded higher.

Analysts attribute the rally to the clarity provided by the national budget, coupled with declining interest rates, which encouraged increased equity exposure from domestic investors. Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, noted that the rally was also driven by favourable market conditions. Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, pointed to an improved geopolitical outlook and stronger macroeconomic fundamentals as key factors behind the rally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, praised the record performance of the stock market, stating it reflected growing confidence in the country’s economy and government policies. He attributed the market’s positive performance to the government’s policies in the past fiscal year, which contributed to economic recovery.

On Monday, the PSX concluded fiscal year 2024-25 on a high note, driven by year-end flows, institutional participation, and positive external financing news. The KSE-100 Index closed with an increase of 1,248.25 points, or 1%, marking its highest-ever closing at 125,627.31 points.

