Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Balochistan govt releases Rs50 billion in development funds on first day of new fiscal year

Funds to support key sectors like health, education, infrastructure, and energy

By News Desk

The Balochistan government has initiated development projects for the new fiscal year by releasing Rs50 billion in development funds on the first day of the fiscal year. 

According to officials from the Balochistan Finance Department, this move demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to the timely implementation of public projects and effective financial management.

An official from the provincial government stated that the immediate release of funds reflects the government’s preparedness, administrative discipline, and seriousness.

The funds will be allocated to critical sectors, including health, education, irrigation, road infrastructure, and energy.

The swift disbursement of funds is seen as a new model for development in Balochistan, setting a positive example for other provinces. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the timely release of the funds.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 02, 2025
Next article
KP Revenue Authority exceeds tax target by Rs 4.56 billion, collects Rs 51.56 billion for FY 2024-25
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.