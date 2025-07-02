Balochistan govt releases Rs50 billion in development funds on first day of new fiscal year

The Balochistan government has initiated development projects for the new fiscal year by releasing Rs50 billion in development funds on the first day of the fiscal year.

According to officials from the Balochistan Finance Department, this move demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to the timely implementation of public projects and effective financial management.

An official from the provincial government stated that the immediate release of funds reflects the government’s preparedness, administrative discipline, and seriousness.

The funds will be allocated to critical sectors, including health, education, irrigation, road infrastructure, and energy.

The swift disbursement of funds is seen as a new model for development in Balochistan, setting a positive example for other provinces. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the timely release of the funds.