China says it is open to WTO talks on tariffs and subsidies

China says it is open to talks on trade policies, including tariffs and subsidies, that the United States sees as barriers to reforming the World Trade Organization.

A senior delegate at China’s WTO mission said Beijing has listened to U.S. concerns and is willing to discuss industrial policy and its access to certain benefits as a self-declared developing country. These discussions are expected to be part of broader WTO reform talks ahead of the 2026 ministerial meeting in Cameroon.

The delegate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said China may not seek Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) in future negotiations, as it has already done in areas like fisheries and domestic regulations. However, the delegate stressed that China’s overall status as a developing country is not open for negotiation.

The United States has pushed for reform that would limit major economies like China from claiming SDT benefits, which allow for higher tariffs and greater use of subsidies. Washington argues that such benefits create an unfair advantage.

Trade tensions between the two countries have increased in recent months, with both sides imposing tariffs on each other’s goods. Despite this, the Chinese delegate said the country is willing to discuss subsidy rules if met with goodwill, but added it will not accept any effort to change its economic system.

The comments follow recent trade talks in Geneva and London, which the delegate described as productive. The official said China is also ready to renegotiate tariff commitments under Article 28 of the WTO Agreement if the U.S. raises such requests.

China’s ambassador to the WTO was recalled in April to serve as a trade negotiator, and the position remains unfilled. The delegate said China welcomes greater U.S. engagement at the WTO and is prepared to take part in meaningful reform discussions.