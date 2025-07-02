Govt allows private sector to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar to stabilize market

In a bid to ensure price stability and maintain adequate sugar stocks in the domestic market, the government has allowed the private sector to import 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar, following a high-level review chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the decision was made during a meeting of the committee formed to assess the domestic sugar situation and import needs. After extensive deliberations, the committee granted approval for the private sector-led imports.

Senator Dar underscored the need for timely execution of the decision and instructed all relevant ministries and departments to ensure swift and coordinated implementation to prevent potential market disruptions.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, as well as secretaries of industries and food, and senior representatives from both the federal and provincial governments.