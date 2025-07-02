Govt slashes port charges by 50% at Port Qasim to boost exports

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs announced a 50% reduction in port charges for export-oriented cargo at Port Qasim, aiming to support exporters and improve the port’s competitiveness.

The reduced charges, which are effective immediately, will apply to wharfage and transshipment container charges for one year. The decision also includes concessions for Marginal Wharf Berths 1 and 2, as well as for the Fotco and Fauji Akbar Portia terminals.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, explained that this move is intended to boost exports and attract more traffic to Port Qasim. “We are working to draw cargo from Central Asian countries to Pakistani ports, and enhancing the competitiveness of our ports is key to this effort,” he said.

Discussions are ongoing with Uzbekistan to route its seaborne trade through Pakistani ports, as most Central Asian countries currently rely on European or Iranian ports for international shipments.

As part of the reforms, handling charges for LNG cargoes have also been reduced. Additionally, charges for containerized cargo at the DP World terminal have been halved, though no discounts will apply to empty containers.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs issued a formal notification on Tuesday, with the new rates coming into effect immediately.