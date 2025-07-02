Grammarly to acquire email startup Superhuman to expand AI tools

Grammarly has signed a deal to acquire Superhuman, an email productivity tool, as it works to expand its artificial intelligence-based services and grow beyond its core grammar business.

The two San Francisco-based companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

Superhuman was last valued at $825 million in 2021 and currently makes about $35 million in annual revenue. Grammarly, founded in 2009, has over 40 million daily users and more than $700 million in yearly revenue.

Superhuman helps users manage email faster using AI tools. The company says its users send and respond to 72% more emails per hour and that AI-written emails have increased five times over the past year.

It faces pressure from larger companies like Google and Microsoft, which have also added AI to email services.

Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra said email is the most used work tool and an essential part of any productivity suite. He called Superhuman the leading innovator in the space.

Last year, Grammarly acquired Coda, a platform that uses AI to support research, analysis, and collaboration. Email is the next step in Grammarly’s plan to build a full AI productivity suite.

Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra and more than 100 employees will join Grammarly. The Superhuman product and brand will continue to operate.

Vohra said the deal will give the company more resources and help it expand into tools like calendars, tasks, and team collaboration.

Both companies plan to integrate Grammarly’s AI agents into Superhuman. The goal is to let users access a network of AI tools that can pull data from emails and documents, helping users find information and write faster. Grammarly will compete with companies like Salesforce and other AI startups in the growing market for AI workplace tools.