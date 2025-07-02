Sign inSubscribe
KP Revenue Authority exceeds tax target by Rs 4.56 billion, collects Rs 51.56 billion for FY 2024-25

Authority reports a 37% growth in revenue collection, driven by increased tax registrations and services

By News Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 51.56 billion for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its target of Rs 47 billion set by the provincial government.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the Authority achieved a 37% growth in revenue collection compared to the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.

According to details provided by KPRA’s media wing, Rs 40.3 billion was collected from sales tax on services, while Rs 11.26 billion was generated through the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

A key factor in this growth was the Authority’s focus on expanding its tax base, increasing the number of registered taxpayers to over 25,100 by the end of the fiscal year.

Director General of KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, commended the efforts and dedication of the KPRA staff in achieving the revenue targets for 2024-25. She also expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Advisor to CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, for their continuous support, which she said played a crucial role in the Authority’s success.

Iqbal further extended her appreciation to KPRA’s taxpayers for their trust and cooperation, stating, “Our taxpayers are the cornerstone of our revenue system. Their compliance and commitment have made this unprecedented achievement possible.”

She praised her team’s commitment to creating a transparent and taxpayer-friendly environment, noting, “It is yet another proud milestone for KPRA. We have not only met but surpassed our revenue targets, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of our team.”

Iqbal concluded by expressing confidence that the same spirit and commitment would enable KPRA to exceed next year’s targets and continue to contribute to making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a fiscally self-reliant province.

