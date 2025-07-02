Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 crosses 129,000 mark as PSX extends bullish rally 

Broad-based buying across key sectors fuels market surge, with easing inflation and strong rupee driving investor confidence

By News Desk

Resilient bulls marched ahead on the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 129,000 mark, gaining more than 1,700 points during the intra day trading.

The market’s performance was attributed to improving macroeconomic indicators, such as easing inflation, a strengthening rupee, and growing expectations of monetary easing in the near future.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note and the KSE-100 Index gained over 1,200 points during the early minutes of the trade. At 11:26 AM, the index touched the highest level of 129,942.2, showing a gain of 1,742 points. 

Widespread buying was witnessed across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks such as PRL, HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, and POL traded in the positive zone.

By 11:42 AM, the index was hovering at 129,926.44, up by 1727.02 points or 1.35% from the previous close. 

On Tuesday, the PSX maintained its upward momentum, with the KSE-100 Index closing at an all-time high of 128,199.43 points, up by 2,572.11 points, or 2.05%. 

In a remarkable development, Pakistan’s headline inflation dropped to 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025, down from 3.5% recorded in May and significantly lower than 12.6% in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

On the economic front, Pakistan’s cumulative trade deficit was recorded at $26.274 billion, a 9% rise compared to $24.104 billion recorded in the previous fiscal period. 

Exports rose by 4.67% to $32.106 billion for fiscal year 2024-25, up from $30.675 billion in the previous year. Imports also saw a rise, growing by 6.57% to $58.38 billion for FY25, compared to $54.78 billion in FY24.

Globally, Asian stocks stumbled on Wednesday and the dollar held near 3-1/2-year lows as investors pondered the prospect of U.S. interest rate cuts and the scramble for trade deals ahead of President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline for tariffs.

Trump said he was not considering extending the deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals with the United States, and cast doubts again that an agreement could be reached with Japan, although he expects a deal with India.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, eased 0.13%, inching away from the November 2021 top it touched last week.

Tech stocks led Japan’s Nikkei, Taiwan stocks and South Korea’s Kospi Index lower, tracking U.S. technology firms.

European stocks, though, were set for a higher open, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures up 0.64%, while FTSE futures rose 0.3% and DAX futures gained 0.56%.

News Desk

