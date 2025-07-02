Netflix explores partnership with Spotify to expand live programming

Netflix has held talks with Spotify about teaming up on projects such as music award shows or live concert series, part of Netflix’s growing push into live television, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions have also included ideas like high-profile celebrity interviews and quick-turnaround documentaries, according to the report.

Netflix has been expanding its live programming to grow ad revenue, attract new users, and diversify its content offerings. A new music competition show, “Building the Band,” is scheduled to premiere next week. Another competition series is expected to follow in the coming months.

In addition to music, Netflix has moved into live sports. It plans to stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day. The platform will also broadcast the Jake Paul–Mike Tyson boxing match, which helped Netflix add a record 19 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.