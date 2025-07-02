OMC sales rise 8% in June, marking 7% growth for FY25



Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Pakistan posted a combined sales volume of 1.57 million tons in June 2025, registering an 8% year-on-year increase and a 2% rise compared to May 2025, according to industry data compiled by Topline Research. The uptick is attributed to gradual economic recovery and reduced smuggling activity from Iran amid regional tensions.

Cumulatively, total OMC sales in FY25 stood at 16.32 million tons, reflecting a 7% increase over the 15.28 million tons sold in FY24. Excluding furnace oil (FO), sales reached 1.44 million tons in June, up 7% year-on-year but down 1% month-on-month. For the full fiscal year, non-FO sales rose 9% year-on-year to 15.05 million tons.

Product-wise, motor spirit (MS) sales grew by 5% both on an annual and monthly basis, reaching 732,000 tons in June—marking a near three-year high not seen since May 2022. High-speed diesel (HSD) sales increased 9% year-on-year to 618,000 tons but declined 8% compared to the previous month, a seasonal effect attributed to the end of the harvesting period.

Furnace oil sales in June 2025 jumped by 22% year-on-year and 62% month-on-month to 129,000 tons, the highest in 17 months. The increase was led by sellers such as CYNERGY and Pearl PARCO, with buyers reportedly engaged in pre-buying ahead of the anticipated imposition of Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on FO starting July 1, 2025.

Among listed companies, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) recorded sales of 132,000 tons in June, rising 2% year-on-year but falling 4% month-on-month. The decline was mainly driven by a 20% drop in HSD sales. APL’s market share for MS and HSD in June stood at 7.85% and 8.31%, respectively—both lower than the previous month.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the market leader, reported sales of 661,000 tons in June 2025, up 2% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month. PSO’s share in the HSD market fell by 29 basis points to 43.9%, while its MS share rose by 287 basis points to 43.3%, lifting the company’s overall market share from 41.91% in May to 42.2% in June.

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WAFI) posted June sales of 127,000 tons, a 19% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month increase—marking its highest monthly volume in 32 months. Meanwhile, Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL) sold 43,000 tons, up 15% year-on-year but down 19% compared to May.

Looking ahead, analysts project oil sales in FY26 to grow in the range of 7% to 10%, supported by continued economic recovery and normalization of fuel demand patterns across sectors.