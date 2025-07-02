Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz to attend ECO summit in Baku, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation

Summit themed on climate resilience and sustainable growth; Shehbaz to push for greater regional trade, energy links, and connectivity

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit, set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from July 3–4, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Wednesday.

In its official statement, the FO said the premier will share Pakistan’s views on regional and global challenges, reiterate the country’s support for ECO Vision 2025, and advocate stronger cooperation across intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy integration, and sustainable development.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

Themed “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” the two-day event aims to foster collaboration on climate action, economic resilience, and connectivity among member states.

The 16th ECO Summit was held on November 9, 2023, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and was attended by then-caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.

According to the ECO Secretariat, this year’s summit will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, observers, and special guests from non-member countries, along with representatives from international organisations, to discuss strategies for achieving regional prosperity through closer economic integration.

A key feature of the gathering is the “ECO Week”, taking place from July 1–4 across various Azerbaijani cities. The week will include thematic forums focusing on youth engagement, gender inclusion, and regional economic connectivity.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed a charter for clean and renewable energy research in December at the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers. The ECO Clean Energy Centre charter aims to promote research and development of innovative renewable energy technologies to combat climate change.

The initiative also contributes to the UN Sustainable Energy for All Initiative through its link with the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centres.

At the same meeting, Dar urged member countries to fully implement the ECO Trade Agreement, stressing that enhanced intra-regional trade is essential for regional security and economic development.

CCP fines UDPL and IBL Rs42 million for anti-competitive conduct in pharma sector
Govt allows private sector to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar to stabilize market
