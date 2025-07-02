Sign inSubscribe
Sindh Revenue Board achieves 29.5% growth in FY2024-25, collects Rs 306.6 billion

SRB’s record revenue of Rs 40.5 billion in June 2025 sets new monthly high

By News Desk

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs 306.6 billion in revenue during the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 29.5% compared to Rs 236.8 billion collected in the previous year.

In a statement, the SRB revealed that it collected Rs 40.5 billion in June 2025, marking a 44% increase over the Rs 28.1 billion collected in June 2024.

“This Rs 40.5 billion is the highest-ever monthly revenue collection since SRB began operations in 2011-12,” said Naveed Shoukat Rajput, Secretary of the SRB, in the statement.

He credited the SRB’s success to the hard work and dedication of its team, the full political support of the Sindh government, and the trust and cooperation of taxpayers. 

He further committed that the SRB will continue to maintain this upward trend in the coming fiscal year, FY 2025-26, despite the challenges of collecting Agricultural Income Tax and implementing the new Negative List Tariff regime, effective from July 1, 2025.

