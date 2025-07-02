Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla breaks eight-month losing streak but quarterly China sales keep falling

Sales of Model 3 and Model Y from Shanghai factory, including domestic and export markets, increase 16.1% from May to 71,599 units

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla’s China-made electric vehicle sales rise slightly in June, but fall on a quarterly basis as competition from lower-cost local models grows.

Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from its Shanghai factory, including domestic and export markets, increase 16.1% from May to 71,599 units, according to China Passenger Car Association data.

BYD, Tesla’s main Chinese rival, reports global car sales of 377,628 units in June, up 11% from a year earlier. Tesla previously recorded a fast ramp-up for the refreshed Model Y, reaching full production in Shanghai in just six weeks.

However, Tesla’s sales in China and Europe face downward pressure due to competition and political backlash against CEO Elon Musk. In the April-June quarter, sales of Tesla’s China-made EVs fall 6.8% year-on-year, marking a third straight quarterly decline.

These EVs make up 51.3% of Tesla’s global deliveries in the first quarter. Tesla is expected to report another drop in global quarterly deliveries later on Wednesday.

For the full year, Tesla’s global EV sales are projected to decline by 10%, accounting for 13% of the market. BYD’s sales are expected to grow by 45% to reach 20% of global EV market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Xiaomi’s new YU7 SUV, priced below Tesla’s Model Y, receives strong initial demand. Its SU7 sedan has outsold the Model 3 monthly since December.

Tesla raises the price of the long-range Model 3 in China by 3.6% and increases its range by 40 kilometers to 753 kilometers. The company has not yet reduced prices in response to Xiaomi’s new models, despite analyst speculation.

Previous article
Volvo global sales fall 12% in June as electric vehicle deliveries drop 26%
Next article
Netflix explores partnership with Spotify to expand live programming
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CCP fines UDPL and IBL Rs42 million for anti-competitive conduct in...

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a cumulative penalty of Rs 42 million on United Distributors Pakistan Limited (UDPL) and International...

PSQCA board to discuss Type Approval Scheme for local vehicles

Google makes new proposal to stave off EU antitrust fine

Nvidia becomes the world’s most valuable company at $3.86 trillion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.