ADB, Sindh govt launch Rs440 million recovery initiative for flood-affected families

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in partnership with the Government of Sindh, has launched a Rs440 million initiative aimed at supporting families affected by the 2022 floods.

The program, designed to empower these communities, was announced during a meeting led by ADB’s Gender Specialist Judha Bukhari in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bukhari, along with a delegation, met with the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) to discuss the details of the program. She noted that 2.1 million families were affected by the floods and, in the first phase, over 6,000 households will receive financial support ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs300,000 to help establish small businesses.

The goal of the initiative is to provide sustainable livelihoods to vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth. Bukhari thanked HCSTSI for its cooperation in conducting an upcoming business survey in Hyderabad.

HCSTSI Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan praised the initiative, calling it a timely step for enabling financial independence, particularly for women and young people. He suggested business models such as tailoring, tiffin services, and e-commerce training.

Vice President Shan Sehgal highlighted the potential of hospitality and food ventures, drawing on the success of women-led microenterprises in Bangladesh. He emphasized the importance of providing training for youth in marketing and technical skills to help them create self-sustaining businesses.

The meeting was attended by ADB officials and HCSTSI members, including former president Muhammad Akram Ansari.