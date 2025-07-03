Bunny’s Limited commences bread production in Islamabad

Bunny’s Limited announced on Thursday that it has successfully installed a new bread production line in Islamabad’s I-9 Industrial Area.

The company announced that trial runs have been completed, and commercial production has now commenced. The new production line has a capacity of 25% of the existing bread line in Lahore.

This expansion aims to cover the northern regions of the country, with the company operating through warehouses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The management is optimistic that the increased production capacity and expanded geographical reach will contribute to the company’s overall profitability.

Bunny’s Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company on October 22, 1980 under the repealed Companies Act 1913, and was later converted into Public Limited Company.

The company is principally engaged in manufacturing bakery and other food products.