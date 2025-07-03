Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP clears acquisition of IMS electric stake by Danish Ghous and Jawad Saghir

Transaction poses no threat to market competition, says regulator

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD — The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of shareholding in IMS Electric (Private) Limited by Mr. Danish Ghous and Syed Jawad Bin Saghir, following a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders Ms. Anila Haq, Mr. Faizan Ul Haq, and Ms. Tooba Haq.

Following a Phase-I review, the CCP evaluated the transaction in the context of the “Switchgears and Transformers” market. The Commission concluded that the deal would not substantially reduce competition nor result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the sector.

IMS Electric, formerly operating as Schneider Electric Pakistan, is involved in the manufacturing and sale of switchgears and distribution boards. It also engages in the trading of transformers and provides services for electrical erections and installations.

The Commission’s approval signals regulatory confidence in the continued competitiveness of Pakistan’s electrical equipment and services market post-transaction.

Previous article
PM stresses digital payments for transparency, orders doubling of targets
Next article
Biometric verification made mandatory for mobile wallet cash transactions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.