CCP clears acquisition of IMS electric stake by Danish Ghous and Jawad Saghir

ISLAMABAD — The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of shareholding in IMS Electric (Private) Limited by Mr. Danish Ghous and Syed Jawad Bin Saghir, following a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders Ms. Anila Haq, Mr. Faizan Ul Haq, and Ms. Tooba Haq.

Following a Phase-I review, the CCP evaluated the transaction in the context of the “Switchgears and Transformers” market. The Commission concluded that the deal would not substantially reduce competition nor result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the sector.

IMS Electric, formerly operating as Schneider Electric Pakistan, is involved in the manufacturing and sale of switchgears and distribution boards. It also engages in the trading of transformers and provides services for electrical erections and installations.

The Commission’s approval signals regulatory confidence in the continued competitiveness of Pakistan’s electrical equipment and services market post-transaction.