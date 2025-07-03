One-day training workshop for flour mill owners and staff held in Peshawar by Nutrition International under the Project Millers for Nutrition.

Peshawar:A one-day training workshop was organized by Nutrition International in Peshawar, bringing together flour mill owners, workers, and related stakeholders from across Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera and Charsadda. The primary objective of the workshop was to learn the millers to register their mills in Millers for Nutrition website, explain about importance of fortified flour and their health benefits in order to promote good health practices as better business approach and to raise awareness about the importance of Food Fortification.

The event featured key addresses from Nutrition International’s Program Manager Mr. Imtiaz Ali Shah, Zonal Managers Mr. Rashid Saleem and Mr. Sher Aman, Professor Dr. Iftikhar Alam from Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Professor Dr. Rehana Masood from Shaheed Benazir Bhatto University.

In their sessions, the experts emphasized the importance of micronutrients addition in wheat flour. They Highlighted that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population is suffering from malnutrition, where flour fortification can play a vital role in addressing these crises. They added that if flour mills adhere to national fortification standards, it could lead to significant improvements in public health.

The workshop included practical sessions on Wheat Flour Fortification Processes, quality control, and the use of modern technologies in flour production. Experts highlighted that adding essential micronutrients like iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12 to flour can greatly benefit the health of children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable groups in the society.

Participants found the workshop to be highly informative and appreciated Nutrition International’s efforts. They expressed that such training opportunities are Value additions for learning and practical improvement in their work.

At the end of the session, certificates and Shields were distributed among the participants. Flour mill owners and affiliated individuals thanked the Nutrition International team for organizing the productive training and called for similar sessions to be held regularly in the future.