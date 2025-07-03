Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for 120-day tax-free mobile registration

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that overseas Pakistanis can now register their mobile devices tax-free for up to 120 days during each visit to the country.

This facility aligns with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy and is designed to offer seamless mobile connectivity for short-term visitors.

The PTA is providing this service through its free and automated Temporary Mobile Registration System, available via the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) portal.

The initiative allows eligible individuals to register one mobile device without incurring any FBR taxes during their stay. The registration remains valid for 120 days from the date of entry.

The PTA stated that the facility is part of its ongoing efforts to improve digital inclusion and provide easier access for overseas Pakistanis. It also aims to streamline mobile usage for travelers, reduce device smuggling, and ensure a verified digital environment in Pakistan.