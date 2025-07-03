Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for 120-day tax-free mobile registration

PTA launches automated system for temporary mobile registration through DIRBS for short-term visitors

By News Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that overseas Pakistanis can now register their mobile devices tax-free for up to 120 days during each visit to the country. 

This facility aligns with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy and is designed to offer seamless mobile connectivity for short-term visitors.

The PTA is providing this service through its free and automated Temporary Mobile Registration System, available via the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) portal.

The initiative allows eligible individuals to register one mobile device without incurring any FBR taxes during their stay. The registration remains valid for 120 days from the date of entry.

The PTA stated that the facility is part of its ongoing efforts to improve digital inclusion and provide easier access for overseas Pakistanis. It also aims to streamline mobile usage for travelers, reduce device smuggling, and ensure a verified digital environment in Pakistan.

Previous article
IMF rejects Pakistan’s proposal to subsidise electricity for crypto mining
Next article
ECC calls for review of home remittance incentive schemes as costs exceed Rs200 billion in FY25
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.