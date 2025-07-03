PAC raises concerns over Rs40 billion Kohistan scam, demands action on financial irregularities

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly discussed the alleged Rs40 billion scam in Kohistan on Wednesday, expressing concerns over financial irregularities and lack of cooperation from the concerned departments.

PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar, leading the meeting after a month-long break, criticised the departments for not providing adequate support when audit objections are raised.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government launched an investigation into the corruption scandal in May, where it was alleged that Rs40 billion had been misappropriated from the provincial treasury. The funds were meant for contractors’ retention money across four departments: communication and works, local government, irrigation, and public health engineering.

During the PAC meeting, officials from the provincial finance department and the Accountant General’s office acknowledged the misappropriation of government funds, confirming that Rs24 billion had been embezzled. However, the PAC members expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations given by the finance secretary and the Accountant General.

Audit officials revealed that fraud had been committed using misused cheques, with three individuals arrested in connection with the scam. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Auditor General stated that despite sending three letters to the finance department, no disciplinary action had been taken against any officials involved. The committee demanded full details of the case and ordered that all relevant records be submitted for further review.