Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs186,000

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has raised the prices of its entire vehicle lineup. This price hike follows an increase in the sales tax rate from 12.5% to 18% and the introduction of a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) levy, which has significantly impacted vehicle costs.

The revised prices, which came into effect from July 1, 2025, have led to price increases for various Suzuki models, including the Alto, Cultus, Swift, and Ravi.

PSMC issued a circular to dealers, confirming the new prices, with an increase of up to Rs 186,000.

The company attributed these price adjustments to the government’s increased taxes and the imposition of the NEV levy, which have escalated the overall cost of vehicle production and sales.

New Suzuki Car Prices:

Car Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Price Increment (Rs.) Alto VXR 2,827,000 2,994,861 167,861 Alto VXR AGS 2,989,000 3,166,480 177,480 Alto VXL AGS 3,140,000 3,326,446 186,446 Cultus VXR 4,089,000 4,089,490 40,490 Cultus VXL 4,316,000 4,359,160 43,160 Cultus AGS 4,546,000 4,591,460 45,460 Swift GL MT 4,416,000 4,460,160 44,160 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 4,605,600 45,600 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000 4,766,190 47,190 Every VX 2,749,000 2,912,230 163,230 Ravi VXR 2,799,000 2,965,200 166,200 Ravi Pickup 1,956,000 1,975,560 19,560 Ravi Without Deck 1,881,000 1,899,810 18,810

The NEV levy, introduced under the Finance Act 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles. It came into effect on July 1, 2025, increasing prices for a broad range of vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.

However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, and those used by diplomatic missions or international organisations with diplomatic privileges.

On Wednesday, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) increased prices of KIA cars, citing the imposition of the NEV Levy in the federal budget 2025-26, continued depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, and rising international freight costs as the primary reasons.