Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM stresses digital payments for transparency, orders doubling of targets

SBP to streamline payment systems for traders; nationwide Wi-Fi expansion in focus

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for accelerated efforts to promote digital transactions and build a cashless economy, highlighting its central role in ensuring economic transparency and simplifying citizen-business interactions.

Chairing a weekly review meeting on Pakistan’s digital economy initiative in Islamabad, the Prime Minister urged relevant committees to work closely with all stakeholders and submit concrete, actionable proposals.

He stressed the need to raise public awareness about digital payment systems and directed authorities to facilitate their adoption by small businesses through simplified packages and support mechanisms.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the State Bank of Pakistan’s ongoing work on a national strategy aimed at streamlining digital payment options for traders. According to officials, the strategy focuses on enhancing ease of use, reducing friction in onboarding, and encouraging merchant acceptance of digital transactions.

Targets under discussion included increasing the number of mobile application users from 95 million to 120 million and growing digital transaction volumes from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12 billion. However, PM Sharif instructed that both targets be doubled, signaling a push for deeper and faster adoption of digital payments across the economy.

To support this broader transition, parallel efforts are underway to expand Wi-Fi internet coverage throughout Islamabad. The initiative will prioritize public hospitals, educational institutions, government offices, city parks, and metro bus routes to strengthen the digital infrastructure backbone essential for inclusive access.

The Prime Minister’s directives reflect the government’s commitment to formalising the economy and modernising financial ecosystems as a key pillar of economic policy.

Previous article
Ghani Global gets SECP nod to issue shares against Sukuk conversion
Next article
CCP clears acquisition of IMS electric stake by Danish Ghous and Jawad Saghir
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.