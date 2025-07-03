Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX hits fresh record as bulls push KSE-100 higher

Benchmark index closes at 130,686 points, buoyed by institutional buying and macroeconomic optimism

By News Desk


KARACHI — The bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued unabated on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at yet another record high.

The index touched an intra-day peak of 131,325.10 before settling at 130,686.65 — marking a gain of 342.62 points or 0.26% over the previous close.

Analysts attributed the sustained rally to aggressive institutional buying, improving earnings outlooks across key sectors, and positive macroeconomic signals that have helped reinforce investor confidence.

The latest advance followed Wednesday’s landmark performance, when the KSE-100 Index crossed the 130,000 level for the first time in history, surging by 2,144 points or 1.67% to close at 130,344.

Market watchers say that renewed interest from both local and foreign participants, coupled with expectations of monetary easing and a stabilised rupee, have added to the index’s upward drive, propelling the PSX into uncharted territory.

Previous article
Bank Makramah discloses Rs5bn sponsor injection, Rs12bn property sale agreement
Next article
ZTBL privatisation advances as government appoints financial advisors
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.