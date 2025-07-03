PSX hits fresh record as bulls push KSE-100 higher





KARACHI — The bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued unabated on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at yet another record high.

The index touched an intra-day peak of 131,325.10 before settling at 130,686.65 — marking a gain of 342.62 points or 0.26% over the previous close.

Analysts attributed the sustained rally to aggressive institutional buying, improving earnings outlooks across key sectors, and positive macroeconomic signals that have helped reinforce investor confidence.

The latest advance followed Wednesday’s landmark performance, when the KSE-100 Index crossed the 130,000 level for the first time in history, surging by 2,144 points or 1.67% to close at 130,344.

Market watchers say that renewed interest from both local and foreign participants, coupled with expectations of monetary easing and a stabilised rupee, have added to the index’s upward drive, propelling the PSX into uncharted territory.