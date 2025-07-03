United Auto raises motorcycle prices as new taxes take effect

United Auto Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., the manufacturer of United Motorcycles, has announced new retail prices for its motorcycle lineup, effective July 1, 2025, Pakwheels reported.

This increase is due to two major factors: the introduction of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Levy under the Federal Budget 2025-26 and the ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

Experts predict that this price adjustment is part of a larger trend in the automotive sector, which is expected to affect both cars and motorcycles as companies face higher tax burdens and increased import costs.

United Motorcycles New Prices:

Model Base Price (Rs.) GST (Rs.) NEV Levy (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) US-70 CC (STD) 93,182 16,773 1,045 111,000 US-70 CC (Self Start) 102,411 18,434 1,155 122,000 US-70 CC (Alloy Rim) 101,572 18,283 1,145 121,000 US-70 CC (Alloy Rim & Self Start) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000 US-100 CC (Special) 101,992 18,358 1,150 121,500 US-100 CC (Special Alloy Rim) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000 US-100 CC (Standard) 91,085 16,395 1,020 108,500 US-100 CC (Standard Alloy Rim) 95,280 17,150 1,070 113,500 US-125 CC (EURO II) 139,771 25,159 1,570 166,500 US-125 CC (Self Start Alloy Rim) 199,831 35,969 2,200 238,000 US-150 CC 251,017 45,183 2,800 299,000 US-100 CC (Scooter) 229,619 41,331 2,550 273,500

Earlier, two major car makers announced price hikes following the government’s move to raise sales tax from 12.5% to 18% and introduce a NEV levy. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased prices by up to Rs186,000, while Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) increased KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000.

The NEV levy, introduced under the Finance Act 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles. It came into effect on July 1, 2025, increasing prices for a broad range of vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.

However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, and those used by diplomatic missions or international organisations with diplomatic privileges.