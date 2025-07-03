United Auto raises motorcycle prices as new taxes take effect

United Auto Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., the manufacturer of United Motorcycles, has announced new retail prices for its motorcycle lineup, effective July 1, 2025, Pakwheels reported.
This increase is due to two major factors: the introduction of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Levy under the Federal Budget 2025-26 and the ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.
Experts predict that this price adjustment is part of a larger trend in the automotive sector, which is expected to affect both cars and motorcycles as companies face higher tax burdens and increased import costs.
United Motorcycles New Prices:
|Model
|Base Price (Rs.)
|GST (Rs.)
|NEV Levy (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|US-70 CC (STD)
|93,182
|16,773
|1,045
|111,000
|US-70 CC (Self Start)
|102,411
|18,434
|1,155
|122,000
|US-70 CC (Alloy Rim)
|101,572
|18,283
|1,145
|121,000
|US-70 CC (Alloy Rim & Self Start)
|110,801
|19,944
|1,255
|132,000
|US-100 CC (Special)
|101,992
|18,358
|1,150
|121,500
|US-100 CC (Special Alloy Rim)
|110,801
|19,944
|1,255
|132,000
|US-100 CC (Standard)
|91,085
|16,395
|1,020
|108,500
|US-100 CC (Standard Alloy Rim)
|95,280
|17,150
|1,070
|113,500
|US-125 CC (EURO II)
|139,771
|25,159
|1,570
|166,500
|US-125 CC (Self Start Alloy Rim)
|199,831
|35,969
|2,200
|238,000
|US-150 CC
|251,017
|45,183
|2,800
|299,000
|US-100 CC (Scooter)
|229,619
|41,331
|2,550
|273,500
Earlier, two major car makers announced price hikes following the government’s move to raise sales tax from 12.5% to 18% and introduce a NEV levy. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased prices by up to Rs186,000, while Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) increased KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000.
The NEV levy, introduced under the Finance Act 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles. It came into effect on July 1, 2025, increasing prices for a broad range of vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.
However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, and those used by diplomatic missions or international organisations with diplomatic privileges.