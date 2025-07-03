US House of Represntatives advances Trump tax and spending bill toward final vote

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives moved President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill closer to final passage early Thursday, after clearing a key procedural hurdle in a 219-213 vote at around 0730 GMT.

The final vote was expected later in the morning.

The bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest margin, includes Trump’s top domestic priorities, such as extended tax cuts, immigration enforcement, and cuts to healthcare and social programs. It also raises the nation’s debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

The legislation would extend the 2017 tax cuts, reduce funding for health and food assistance programs, end many green energy incentives, and add $900 million in cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program. Nonpartisan estimates say the bill would add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years.

The House held the initial procedural vote open for seven hours on Wednesday, allowing Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to rally support. Johnson said the president made calls to undecided lawmakers through early Thursday morning.

Republicans, holding a 220-212 majority, can afford only three defections to pass the bill. Democrats are united against it, arguing that it benefits the wealthy and harms low- and middle-income Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 12 million people could lose health coverage due to the Medicaid cuts.

Democratic lawmakers said the bill reduces essential services, while some Republicans expressed concern about the impact on rural hospitals. In response, the Senate included additional funding for rural healthcare.

Any amendments made by the House would require another vote in the Senate, making it unlikely to meet the targeted July 4 deadline.