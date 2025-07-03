Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

US House of Represntatives advances Trump tax and spending bill toward final vote

The bill includes extended tax cuts, immigration enforcement, and cuts to healthcare and social programs

By Monitoring Desk

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives moved President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill closer to final passage early Thursday, after clearing a key procedural hurdle in a 219-213 vote at around 0730 GMT.

The final vote was expected later in the morning.

The bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest margin, includes Trump’s top domestic priorities, such as extended tax cuts, immigration enforcement, and cuts to healthcare and social programs. It also raises the nation’s debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

The legislation would extend the 2017 tax cuts, reduce funding for health and food assistance programs, end many green energy incentives, and add $900 million in cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program. Nonpartisan estimates say the bill would add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years.

The House held the initial procedural vote open for seven hours on Wednesday, allowing Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to rally support. Johnson said the president made calls to undecided lawmakers through early Thursday morning.

Republicans, holding a 220-212 majority, can afford only three defections to pass the bill. Democrats are united against it, arguing that it benefits the wealthy and harms low- and middle-income Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 12 million people could lose health coverage due to the Medicaid cuts.

Democratic lawmakers said the bill reduces essential services, while some Republicans expressed concern about the impact on rural hospitals. In response, the Senate included additional funding for rural healthcare.

Any amendments made by the House would require another vote in the Senate, making it unlikely to meet the targeted July 4 deadline.

Previous article
Atlas Honda revises motorcycle prices after budgetary levies
Next article
Ghani Global gets SECP nod to issue shares against Sukuk conversion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.