ZTBL privatisation advances as government appoints financial advisors





ISLAMABAD — The Privatisation Commission Board has approved the appointment of a consortium of financial advisors led by Next Capital Limited for the privatisation of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), marking a key step in the government’s ongoing privatisation programme.

The decision was taken during the 236th Board meeting chaired by Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman of the Commission. The development was shared on social media by Khurram Schehzad, Adviser to the Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms.

Selected through a competitive and transparent bidding process, the Next Capital-led consortium achieved the highest technical and financial ranking among six qualified bidders. Other contenders included consortiums headed by Arif Habib Limited, A.F. Ferguson, AKD Securities, Bridge Factor, and JS Bank.

The Board also approved the formation of a Negotiation Committee to finalise the Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with the winning consortium.

ZTBL remains a priority in the privatisation pipeline, with the government aiming to enhance private sector participation, improve institutional efficiency, and drive broader financial sector reforms through its privatisation agenda.