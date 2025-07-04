Australia expects to stay under 10% U.S. tariff rate

Australia is likely to remain under a 10% U.S. tariff rate on all exports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, but the government will continue to seek an exemption.

A 90-day pause on U.S. “reciprocal” tariffs ends early next week, and President Donald Trump is expected to send letters to countries with the rates they will face.

Speaking in Sydney, Albanese said he assumes the 10% rate will apply to Australia after July 9. He added that the upcoming tariff changes are more relevant to other countries with higher rates.

“No country has a better tariff level than 10%. Now we will continue to put our case as we do,” Albanese said.

Albanese noted the July 9 deadline is unlikely to impact Australia. He also said his meeting with Trump at the G7 summit was cancelled when Trump left early due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

The Australian government is still trying to arrange a meeting with the U.S. president. Albanese said there will be many chances to meet at international forums later in the year.