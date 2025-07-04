Bilal Fibres announces revival plans, launches tech, EV division

Bilal Fibres Limited has announced that its operations remained suspended for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with no business activities conducted. However, the company has taken a significant step towards revitalisation, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said that its board has approved the establishment of an IT/Health Tech/EV Division, marking a potential new secondary line of business.

“During the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the company’s operations remained suspended and no business activities were undertaken. However, as a first step towards revival, the Board of Directors (BOD) have approved the proposal to establish IT/Health Tech/EV Division as a potential secondary line of business,” read company’s notice sent to the PSX.

This development was communicated to shareholders on May 16, 2025.

Bilal Fibres said it was actively working with stakeholders, including technical experts and consultants, to finalise the business plan for this new division. Once finalized, the plan will be shared with shareholders through PUCARS.

Bilal Fibres also assured shareholders that updates on any material developments related to its revival plan will be provided in future reports as required under PSX Regulation 5.11.2(b).

Incorporated in Pakistan in 1987, Bilal Fibres has traditionally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of polyester and blended yarns. The company owns and operates a textile spinning mill located in Sheikhupura.

Over the years, it has catered to both domestic and export markets, but like many players in Pakistan’s textile sector, it has faced mounting operational pressures due to energy shortages, rising costs, and global demand fluctuations.

The company has also made strategic shifts in the last few years, none as discernible as its pivot towards content creation in 2024. The shift towards tech and EVs represents yet another bold pivot as the company looks to leverage emerging opportunities in Pakistan’s evolving digital and industrial landscape.