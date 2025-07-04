Sign inSubscribe
Bilal Fibres eyes diversification as operations remain halted

Board approves proposal to explore IT, Health Tech, and EV segments for revival

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE — Bilal Fibres Limited (PSX: BILF) has reported that its core operations remained suspended during the period ended June 30, 2025, with no business activity undertaken.

In a move aimed at revival, the company’s Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a new division focused on emerging sectors such as information technology, health technology, and electric vehicles (EVs), according to the company’s progress report issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The strategic shift was first communicated to shareholders on May 16, 2025, marking a potential transition from traditional manufacturing to a more diversified business model.

To operationalize this pivot, Bilal Fibres is currently in discussions with key stakeholders, including sector-specific technical experts and consultants, to finalize a comprehensive business plan. Once completed, the plan will be disclosed to shareholders via the Pakistan Unified Corporate Action Reporting System (PUCARS).

The initiative signals the company’s intent to re-enter the business landscape through forward-looking industries, leveraging innovation to rebuild long-term sustainability.

