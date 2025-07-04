CDWP approves Rs19.25bn plan for six new Daanish schools in Balochistan, AJK

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the establishment of six new Daanish schools in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), at an estimated cost of Rs19.253 billion. This initiative is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s effort to enhance access to quality education in remote areas.

The project, which involves a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the federal government and provincial governments, aims to provide educational opportunities to the most marginalized communities.

The six schools will be located in Balochistan’s Kan Mehtarzai, Sibi, Baiker (Dera Bugti), Musakhel, and Zhob, as well as in AJK, with each school’s estimated cost ranging from Rs2.66 billion to Rs3.63 billion.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of improving education in underdeveloped regions. The Daanish Schools network, already established in Punjab, is expanding to other provinces to support talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The new schools aim to go beyond traditional rote learning by integrating technology to enhance the educational experience and track student progress.

Iqbal also noted the alarming number of over 25 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, stressing that raising the literacy rate to 90% is crucial for national development.