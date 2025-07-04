China warns U.S. not to disrupt what it called a “hard-won” consensus

Beijing and Washington are working to carry out recent trade agreements while China warns the U.S. not to disrupt what it called a “hard-won” consensus.

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that both sides had stepped up efforts to implement the outcomes of June’s London trade talks, where a framework was agreed to resolve earlier disputes.

The ministry urged the U.S. to continue meeting China halfway and to maintain stable economic ties. It said the countries’ economic relationship is mutually beneficial and called on Washington to avoid pressuring other nations into deals that harm Chinese interests.

Earlier this year, China had retaliated against U.S. tariffs by halting exports of key minerals and magnets. In May talks held in Geneva, Beijing agreed to reverse those measures, but the U.S. raised concerns over slow progress.

The London framework aimed to speed up shipments of rare earths and other materials critical to U.S. industry.

In return, the U.S. began removing export restrictions on chip design software, ethane, and jet engines. The commerce ministry confirmed these steps and said both governments are now focused on delivering the framework’s terms.

China is currently reviewing export license applications for the controlled items it had previously restricted. The U.S., for its part, has withdrawn licensing requirements for ethane producers and allowed technology and engine sales to resume.

With a July 9 deadline approaching for global trade negotiations, China’s government said it hopes the U.S. will preserve the momentum. At the same time, U.S. trade policy is targeting indirect Chinese exports via third countries, following recent deals with Britain and Vietnam.