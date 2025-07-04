Sign inSubscribe
India defence panel starts process to buy arms worth $12.3 billion

Proposals include armoured recovery vehicles and an electronic warfare system for three services and surface-to-air missiles, among others

By Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: India’s defence acquisition council has approved the start of a process to acquire arms and military equipment worth 1.05 trillion rupees ($12.31 billion), the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The proposals include armoured recovery vehicles and an electronic warfare system for the three services and surface-to-air missiles, among others, the ministry said.

According to Deccan Herald, all the procurement, approved by the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be made from Indian manufacturers. 

The procurement panel also sanctioned buying of moored mines, mine counter measure vessels, super rapid gun mount for the warships and submersible autonomous vessels.

