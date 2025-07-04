NA committee directs early launch of digital banking project for BISP disbursements to reduce human involvement

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety discussed delays in the launch of the much-anticipated digital banking pilot project, initially scheduled for June, and directed an expedited rollout to reduce human involvement in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) disbursements.

The committee also called for immediate reforms in Pakistan’s social protection system, advocating for a transition to a fully transparent, technology-driven model with minimal human interference.

Chairing the committee’s 10th session at Parliament House, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur emphasised the importance of reducing human interference in income support mechanisms to ensure more efficient, transparent financial aid distribution and to preserve the dignity of beneficiaries.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) assured the committee that most backend systems are ready, with procedural approvals nearing completion. The pilot is now expected to launch by the end of July, with beneficiary accounts set to open by August 15.

Initially, the project will cover seven districts, including Muzaffargarh, and integrate geotagged banking services, biometric verification, and simplified account opening processes.

Debit cards will only be issued when fingerprint authentication fails. After the pilot phase, a six-month evaluation will take place before the project is scaled up nationwide.

To improve accessibility and reduce congestion, SBP plans to expand ATM networks, introduce staggered payment distributions, and roll out digital wallets. Two-factor authentication and API integration testing are also in progress.

Committee members voiced concerns over the treatment of beneficiaries at banks and camps. The Acting Governor of SBP reiterated that the banking sector is committed to ensuring dignity, security, and full service access for all beneficiaries.

The committee also recommended integrating mobile data repositories with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to enhance biometric reliability in remote areas.

Regarding institutional matters, BISP revealed that of the 3,486 authorized positions, only 2,347 are filled, with 1,858 regular staff. The committee noted that heavy reliance on deputation staff undermines institutional sustainability and increases costs.

The Finance Division clarified that recruitment is under the Cabinet and Establishment Division, subject to IMF-imposed fiscal restrictions.

The committee urged BISP to collaborate with relevant ministries to address staffing shortfalls and approved the relocation of BISP offices to underserved areas like Munda and Balambat to improve outreach.

The session concluded with a consensus to fast-track the digital pilot rollout while ensuring strong oversight, transparency, and protection of beneficiary rights.