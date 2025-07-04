NBP congratulates Pakistan Hockey Team on historic FIH Nations Cup final qualification

KARACHI – The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) proudly congratulates Pakistan’s national hockey team on their outstanding achievement of reaching the final of the FIH Nations Cup, marking a significant milestone in the country’s hockey resurgence.

The national team delivered a thrilling performance against France, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout to earn their place in the championship final of this prestigious tournament on the FIH calendar.

Since forming its hockey team in 1966 and establishing a dedicated Sports Department in 1974, NBP has played a pioneering role in promoting Pakistan’s national sport. NBP’s players have contributed to major national victories, including medals at the Olympics, the World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

NBP, therefore, takes particular pride in recognizing the exceptional contributions of its own players and officials who have been instrumental in the national team’s success throughout this tournament. Ammad Shakeel Butt, recipient of the President award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and current captain of the Pakistan National Hockey Team, and player Junaid Manzoor have demonstrated outstanding skill and commitment on the field, while the coaching staff led by Head Coach Tahir Zaman, supported by Assistant Coaches Asif Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Ashraf, and Goalkeeping Coach Mazhar Abbas – all valued members of NBP’s hockey program – have provided exemplary leadership and expertise that has been crucial to Pakistan’s impressive run. An event was held at the NBP Head Office to honor the teams’ success, where the President & CEO of NBP, Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, graced the occasion, appreciated the players’ outstanding efforts, and presented shields in recognition. Senior management representatives also attended the event to celebrate this proud moment for the nation and the bank. NBP Hockey players appreciated the recognition, viewing it as a motivating factor for their growth and development and thanked the CEO of NBP and management for enabling them to excel and proudly represent the country on international platforms.

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & Chief Executive Officer, the National Bank of Pakistan, expressed great pride at the national triumph: “The electrifying performance by the Green Shirts represents more than just a victory—it signals the dawn of a new golden era for Pakistani hockey. Proving their mettle on the international stage, our players and coaching staff, have reignited the passion and pride in the game. NBP remains resolutely committed to national athletic development, consistently nurturing emerging talent across the country through our comprehensive support infrastructure. Our departmental platforms serve as vital catalysts for professional growth and international exposure. As embodied in our vision ‘National Bank Aur Pakistan,’ we reaffirm our steadfast dedication to talent development, aimed at reviving our illustrious hockey legacy and ensuring Pakistan continues to excel at the pinnacle of international competition.”

As the national team prepares for even greater achievements on the horizon, NBP extends its most sincere wishes for continued success and remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s journey toward reclaiming its rightful place among the world’s hockey elite.