Pakistan plans talks to resolve Indus Waters Treaty suspension, may approach Permanent Court of Arbitration if needed: report

If bilateral talks fail, Pakistan will approach the World Bank for a Permanent Court of Arbitration to address India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan intends to address the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India through talks between the Permanent Indus Commissioners of both countries. However, if these discussions do not yield meaningful results, Pakistan may consider seeking the intervention of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Business Recorder reported, quoting Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan as saying.

The issue arose after India unilaterally put the IWT in abeyance in April 2025, citing national security concerns after the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. 

Under the IWT’s Article 9, when a disagreement arises over the treaty’s applicability, the affected party has the right to involve a third party if bilateral resolution is not reached. 

Pakistan intends to invoke this clause, requesting the World Bank’s assistance in establishing the CoA. This process does not require India’s consent for the establishment of the CoA.

Pakistan’s legal route could lead to a ruling by the CoA, and if India refuses to comply with the ruling, Pakistan could consider it a violation of international law. Should that occur, Pakistan might escalate the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which both countries would have to accept. The United Nations could also intervene, making the ICJ bound to hear the case.

Pakistan has made efforts to maintain transparency and compliance by sharing data about river inflows, specifically regarding the Chenab River, but has not received responses from India. 

Recently, the CoA issued a supplemental award regarding India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers, which India rejected while Pakistan accepted it.

The ongoing dispute over hydroelectric projects, such as the Kishanganga and Ratle plants, has strained relations further. In January 2023, India issued a notice to amend the IWT but was boycotted by Pakistan. The issue remains unresolved, but Pakistan is committed to upholding the IWT and exploring all legal options to ensure its implementation.

