Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves hit $19.87 billion amid stabilisation efforts

Reserves surge by $5.12 billion in a year, with SBP holdings rising to $14.51 billion

By News Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have experienced a significant turnaround, reaching $19.87 billion, following improvements in inflows and growing political stability. This marks a recovery from just two years ago, when the country struggled to cover its import and export payments.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank’s reserves grew by $5.12 billion, or 54.5%, year-on-year, reaching $14.51 billion by the end of June 2025, up from $9.39 billion a year earlier. 

The SBP attributed this rise to inflows including $3.1 billion in commercial loans and over $500 million from multilateral institutions, which were realised in the final week of June.

SBP reserves alone rose by $3.66 billion during the week ending June 27, 2025, reaching $12.73 billion from $9.06 billion the previous week. 

Total liquid reserves now stand at $19.87 billion, with commercial banks holding $5.36 billion. This increase follows a $2.66 billion decline the week before, primarily due to external debt repayments.

The rise in reserves is expected to strengthen the Pakistani rupee and improve import cover, which will also bolster Pakistan’s position in upcoming talks with international lenders.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee gained slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market, closing at 283.86 on Thursday, appreciating by 0.03% from the previous day’s rate. 

Previous article
World Bank reaffirms financial support for Tarbela Extension-5, calls for fund reallocation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.