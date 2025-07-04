Sign inSubscribe
PSX closes at new record high as bulls add over 1,200 points

KSE-100 Index ends at 131,949.06 on Friday amid broad-based buying and policy-driven momentum

By News Desk

KARACHI — The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its record-breaking rally on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by 1,262.41 points, or 0.97%, to close at an all-time high of 131,949.06.

Buying gained momentum during the second half of the session, pushing the index up by nearly 1,100 points by 3:55pm. Market activity was buoyed by strong interest in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil marketing companies, and power generation.

Index-heavyweight stocks such as HUBCO, SSGC, WAFI, HCAR, HBL, MCB, and MEBL traded firmly in the green, contributing to the rally.

The latest bullish spell follows Thursday’s gains, when the benchmark index rose by 342 points (0.26%) to settle at 130,686.66. Market sentiment has remained optimistic amid recent macroeconomic policy developments, including the government’s decision to lower National Savings Scheme rates, reduce electricity tariffs for industrial users, and accelerate privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

Analysts said improved clarity on fiscal and structural reforms continues to draw institutional and retail investors to the market, as the KSE-100 inches closer to the 132,000 milestone.

