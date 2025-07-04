Punjab govt launches e-auction for vehicle registration numbers, expands e-challans to all cities 

In a major step towards digitalisation and public convenience, the Punjab government has introduced two major initiatives aimed at streamlining vehicle registration and enforcing traffic fines.

Citizens across Punjab can now easily apply for personalised registration numbers for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and motorcars through the e-Auction App and Web Portal.

Developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department, the service allows users to place bids for their preferred registration numbers online until July 30, 2025.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the system offers complete transparency and eliminates the need for middlemen, providing a seamless and paperless process.

In parallel, the Punjab Traffic Police, with support from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, has expanded its e-challan enforcement system to cover the entire province.

Previously, only designated teams in Lahore were responsible for collecting pending fines, but now all traffic and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) wardens across the province can identify and act on vehicles with unpaid e-challans using a newly integrated mobile application.

Over the past two months, the initiative has recovered Rs108.6 million in fines, with Rs86 million collected in June from 129,000 defaulters.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Athar Waheed warned that vehicles with outstanding fines would be stopped and impounded if payment is not made on the spot, urging citizens to regularly check their e-challan status and clear any outstanding dues.