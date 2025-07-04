Sign inSubscribe
SNGPL denies link between power division payments and circular debt settlements

Company terms June receipts routine billing; rebuts social media speculation

By Monitoring Desk


LAHORE — Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Friday issued a clarification dismissing speculation that recent payments from the Power Division were part of any circular debt settlement, affirming instead that they were routine disbursements within the company’s regular billing cycle.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, SNGPL stated it had received payments on June 26 and 27, 2025, against invoices raised for gas supplies in April, May, and June. The company emphasised that these were ordinary commercial transactions and not connected to any broader financial adjustments in the energy sector.

“These are routine business transactions,” the company said, directly addressing reports circulating across social media and digital news platforms which implied the payments were part of a government-backed initiative to clear mounting circular debt.

The clarification comes as discussions over the growing circular debt burden in Pakistan’s energy sector continue to dominate economic discourse. With market participants closely watching for policy signals on debt resolution, SNGPL’s statement serves to distinguish its current receipts from any such intervention.

Monitoring Desk
