Supreme Court launches e-filing system to streamline case submissions across Pakistan

New digital system allows electronic submission of case files, memos, and judgments, aiming to reduce paper use and cut down on processing time and costs

By News Desk

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has introduced an e-filing system across all its registries in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta, marking a significant step towards digital transformation in the judicial process. 

The new system enables electronic submission of case files, alongside the traditional paper-based method. Digital copies of petitions, memos, judgments, and orders will be uploaded to the Court’s Case Management System (CMS), which will automatically transmit these documents to relevant parties and respondents via email.

The digital documents can also be accessed through the Supreme Court’s Case Search Page. The move is aimed at reducing paper correspondence and significantly cutting down on time and operational costs.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the system, the apex court has requested the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to provide email addresses and mobile numbers of all advocates-on-record (AORs) and advocates in the Supreme Court (ASCs) for registration with the CMS. 

Additionally, key officials including the Attorney General for Pakistan, Cabinet Division Secretary, advocates general, and provincial chief secretaries have been tasked with nominating focal persons for coordination on e-filing matters, with contact details to be submitted to the Supreme Court at ecourt@scp.gov.pk.

