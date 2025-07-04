Trump moves from trade deals to tariff letters starting Friday

President Donald Trump said the United States will begin sending letters on Friday to countries around the world outlining the tariff rates they will face on exports to the U.S., signalling a move away from individual trade deals toward a broader tariff structure.

“We have more than 170 countries, and how many deals can you make?” Trump told reporters on Thursday before leaving for Iowa. “They’re very much more complicated.” He said the letters would be sent to 10 countries at a time, listing tariff rates ranging from 20% to 30%.

Trump said he expected a few more detailed agreements after announcing a trade deal with Vietnam on Wednesday but added that he would prefer sending tariff letters over lengthy negotiations with most nations.

The new approach contrasts with earlier plans announced by his administration in April to negotiate 90 deals in 90 days. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said around 100 countries are likely to receive a standard reciprocal tariff rate of 10%, and predicted a “flurry” of deals before the July 9 deadline, when higher tariffs are scheduled to begin.

The original list from the administration included 123 countries and territories expected to get a 10% tariff rate, including smaller nations and territories like Australia’s Heard and McDonald Islands. On April 2, Trump shocked markets with broad tariff announcements ranging from 10% to 50%. He later reduced most rates to 10% to allow for ongoing trade talks.

While Britain reached a deal in May to keep the 10% rate and gained favourable terms for specific sectors like cars and aircraft engines, many countries have yet to hold negotiations. Nations still in talks are facing higher proposed tariffs, such as 20% for the European Union, 26% for India, and 24% for Japan.

Countries without trade talks face even steeper tariffs, including 50% for Lesotho, 47% for Madagascar, and 36% for Thailand.

Trump’s agreement with Vietnam reduced U.S. tariffs on many goods from 46% to 20%, and it allows many American products to enter Vietnam duty-free.