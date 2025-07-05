Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Act limits IRO deployment to business premises, expands monitoring scope under income tax ordinance

New Section 175A grants FBR broader powers than existing provisions in sales tax laws, raising legal and policy concerns

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD — The Finance Act 2025 has revised a key provision relating to the placement of Inland Revenue Officers (IROs), restricting their presence to “business premises” rather than the previously proposed “premises of the person,” but still introducing broader oversight powers under the Income Tax Ordinance (ITO) than those available under existing sales tax laws.

Tax experts note that while Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act (STA) 1990 allows for officer deployment, it is confined to registered persons and monitoring of taxable goods. In contrast, the newly inserted Section 175A of the ITO permits the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or a chief commissioner to post officials at the premises of any person to monitor the production or supply of goods — including those that are exempt from sales tax under Section 13 or statutory regulatory orders (SROs).

Analysts also compared the provision to Section 54(1) of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act (SSTSA) 2011, which allows the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to place officers at the premises of registered service providers for monitoring purposes. However, unlike the SSTSA, Section 175A applies regardless of registration status and covers goods and services beyond the scope of sales tax regimes.

Tax professionals argue that this change potentially undermines the self-assessment foundation of the ITO and could face legal challenges on grounds of discrimination. They suggest the amendment may have been introduced to circumvent recent interim court orders, such as in the Jadeed Feeds Industries v. Federation of Pakistan case, which barred the FBR from posting officers at premises not producing taxable supplies under the STA. The new provision under the ITO, they argue, enables similar action through a different legal route.

Previous article
Net receipts from national savings schemes decline to Rs27.5 billion in May
Next article
Pakistan secures $200 million tuna quota in historic IOTC breakthrough
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Govt mulls lifting gas connection ban as LNG surplus strains supply...

Over 3.5 million applications for new gas connections are pending with Sui companies, while LNG underutilization and the shift of industry to petroleum have also contributed to a gas surplus

Pakistan-India trade continues despite conflict, with imports hitting a 3-year high

Trump says tariff letters to 12 countries signed, with the “take it or leave it” offers 

ECC raises concerns over exclusion of small farmers from risk coverage scheme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.